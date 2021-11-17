REBusinessOnline

Conor Commercial Real Estate Completes Development of 436,500 SF Spec Industrial Building in Bartlett, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Brewster Creek Commerce Center is now fully leased to Colony Display.

BARTLETT, ILL. — Conor Commercial Real Estate has completed the development of Brewster Creek Commerce Center, a 436,500-square-foot speculative industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Bartlett. The developer has leased the entire building to Chicago-based Colony Display, which will use the facility for light manufacturing and warehousing space. The project is situated within a 670-acre business park that is home to tenants such as McKesson, Grego & Sons and Cheese Merchants of America. The building features a clear height of 36 feet, 54 truck docks, four drive-in doors, 125 trailer stalls and 340 automobile spaces.

Brad Simousek, Ryan Kehoe and Mike Plumb of Lee & Associates represented Conor in the lease transaction. Luke Molloy, Jack Brennan and Mike Sedjo of CBRE represented Colony Display. The project team included McShane Construction Co., V3 Cos. and Harris Architects Inc.

