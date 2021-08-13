REBusinessOnline

Conor Commercial Real Estate Sells North Avenue Commerce Center in Winfield, Illinois

North Avenue Commerce Center spans 265,550 square feet.

WINFIELD, ILL. — Conor Commercial Real Estate has sold North Avenue Commerce Center in Winfield, about 30 miles west of Chicago. The 265,550-square-foot industrial building was 82 percent leased by an e-commerce tenant and a furniture manufacturer at the time of sale. The newly developed facility sits on a 17-acre site. Building features include a clear height of 32 feet, 56 truck docks and four drive-in doors. McShane Construction Co. and Ware Malcomb provided construction and design services for the development. Cushman & Wakefield represented Conor in the sale. The buyer was undisclosed.

