Conor Commercial Real Estate Sells Two-Building Industrial Development in Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Northwest Pointe III consists of two buildings totaling 349,080 square feet. (Photo courtesy of balloggphoto.com)

ELGIN, ILL. — Conor Commercial Real Estate has sold Northwest Pointe III in Elgin for an undisclosed price. The property consists of two industrial buildings totaling 349,080 square feet and is situated within Northwest Corporate Park. At the time of sale, the property was 72 percent leased to three tenants, including Continental Packaging. Both buildings feature a clear height of 32 feet and 20 dock doors. McShane Construction Co. served as general contractor and Ware Malcomb was the architect. Ed Halibert and John Hugenard of JLL represented Conor in the sale to the private buyer.