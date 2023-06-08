Conor Commercial Sells 151,677 SF Executive Commerce Center in Prospect Heights, Illinois

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, ILL. — Conor Commercial Real Estate, with its partner Globe Corp., has sold Executive Commerce Center in Prospect Heights, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The 151,677-square-foot industrial building was developed in 2020 and fully leased in 2021. Syncreon, a third-party logistics provider for Samsung, leased the west half of the building for warehouse and distribution space. Plitek, a local manufacturer of precision die cut components and converted materials, leased the east half for its company headquarters and manufacturing facility. The building features a clear height of 32 feet, 35 truck docks, two drive-in doors and a 60-foot speed bay.

Ed Halaburt and John Huguenard of JLL represented Conor, while Mike Sedjo, Jack Brennan and Ben Dickey of CBRE served as Conor’s leasing brokers. McShane Construction Co. and Ware Malcomb made up the design-build team. Wintrust provided construction financing.