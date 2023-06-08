Thursday, June 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Executive Commerce Center is fully leased to two tenants. (Photo courtesy of balloggphoto.com)
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Conor Commercial Sells 151,677 SF Executive Commerce Center in Prospect Heights, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, ILL. — Conor Commercial Real Estate, with its partner Globe Corp., has sold Executive Commerce Center in Prospect Heights, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The 151,677-square-foot industrial building was developed in 2020 and fully leased in 2021. Syncreon, a third-party logistics provider for Samsung, leased the west half of the building for warehouse and distribution space. Plitek, a local manufacturer of precision die cut components and converted materials, leased the east half for its company headquarters and manufacturing facility. The building features a clear height of 32 feet, 35 truck docks, two drive-in doors and a 60-foot speed bay.

Ed Halaburt and John Huguenard of JLL represented Conor, while Mike Sedjo, Jack Brennan and Ben Dickey of CBRE served as Conor’s leasing brokers. McShane Construction Co. and Ware Malcomb made up the design-build team. Wintrust provided construction financing.

You may also like

Hollingsworth Breaks Ground on Three Industrial Buildings in...

MCR Purchases Three Central Florida Hotels Totaling 384...

Berkadia Arranges $31M Sale of Carson Square Apartments...

CBRE Brokers $20.7M Sale of Medical Office Building...

SRS Real Estate Partners Acquires Tampa-Based Meridian Retail...

KeyBank Provides $30M in Construction Financing for Midtown...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 125-Unit Build-to-Rent...

Dowd Cos. Arranges Sale-Leaseback of Two Children of...

SnapIT Solutions Signs 5,894 SF Office Lease in...