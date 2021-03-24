Conor Commercial, WHI Sell 473,516 SF Lotus Industrial Park in Arizona, Break Ground for Second Phase

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Conor Commercial Real Estate and WHI Real Estate Partners have completed the disposition of the first phase of Lotus Project to a Chicago-based investment advisor. The acquisition price was not released.

Located in Chandler, the newly built industrial park features four state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing and light industrial buildings offering a total of 473,516 square feet. The project is one of the largest Class A industrial parks in Chandler and was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.

Each building features 32-foot clear heights, 50-foot by 56-foot column spacing with 56-foot by 60-foot speed bays, 29 truck docks, a 210-foot shared truck court and abundant parking. Additionally, all buildings offer ample power, skylights, six-inch reinforced concrete floors, LED lighting and ESFR sprinkler systems.

Recently, the development team broke ground on the second phase of Lotus Project, which will include three industrial buildings totaling nearly 300,000 square feet on a 21-acre site. The new buildings will offer 24-foot to 32-foot clear heights, 60 dock doors, eight drive-in doors, 558 parking spaces and 55-foot speed bays.

Will Strong, Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole, Mike Adey, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the sellers in the deal.