Conor Completes Lease-up of 185,882 SF Industrial Building in Elgin, Illinois

The two-building Northwest Pointe III is part of the larger Northwest Corporate Park.

ELGIN, ILL. — Conor Commercial Real Estate has completed the lease-up of Building Two at Northwest Pointe III in Elgin. Continental Packaging leased 48,360 square feet on the west side, while an undisclosed plastics company leased 137,522 square feet on the east side. Both companies will use the property for warehouse and office space. Ken Franzese and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates represented Conor in the lease transactions. Dan Benassi of Entre Commercial Realty represented the plastics company while Jimmy Kowalczyk and David Saad of CBRE represented Continental Packaging. The 163,080-square-foot Building One is still available. Northwest Pointe III is Conor’s third development within Northwest Corporate Park.