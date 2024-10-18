Friday, October 18, 2024
Located in Stockton, Calif., Central Industrial Center offers 1.1 million square feet of speculative industrial space spread across three buildings.
Conor, Dayton Street Partners Complete 1.1 MSF Industrial Center in Stockton, California

by Amy Works

STOCKTON, CALIF. — The co-development team of Conor Commercial Real Estate and Dayton Street Partners, along with an affiliate of Heitman as a partner, has completed the 1.1-million-square-foot Central Industrial Center in Stockton. Situated on a 56-acre infill site, Central Industrial Center consists of three speculative industrial buildings.

The 135,200-square-foot, front-load Building 1 features 32-foot clear heights, 50- by 52-foot column spacing, 28 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 76 parking spaces and 24 trailer stalls. The 121,680-square-foot, front-load Building 2 offers 32-foot clear heights, 50- by 52-foot column spacing, 25 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 76 parking spaces and 26 trailer stalls. The 833,280-square-foot Building 3 features a cross-dock configuration with 40-foot clear heights, 50- by 60-foot column spacing, 141 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 310 parking spaces and 198 trailer stalls.

All three buildings offer skylights, ESFR sprinklers, high-capacity natural gas and electrical infrastructure, 60-foot speed bays and offices. Each building is designed to accommodate a multi-tenant configuration as small as 60,000 square feet.

McShane Construction Co. provided design-build services and Ware Malcomb provided construction and architectural services for the project.

