Conor Group Sells Elliston 23 Apartment Property in Nashville for $162M

Elliston 23 in Nashville’s West End neighborhood features 331 apartments and more than 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. (Photo credit: Zach Rolen, www.rolenimage.com)

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Dayton, Ohio-based The Conor Group has completed the disposition of Elliston 23, a multifamily community located at 2312 Elliston Place in Nashville’s West End submarket. San Diego-based Sunroad Enterprises acquired the asset for $162 million.

Brett Carr and Kevin Geiger of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction, and Nate Sittema of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Financing Group arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

Elliston 23 features 331 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans averaging 844 square feet. Units offer in-suite washers/dryers, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Community amenities include a 24-four fitness center, year-round heated pool and sundeck area, 24-hour conference room, controlled access parking structure and a courtyard with gas grilling stations.

Additionally, Elliston 23 features more than 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, including multiple restaurants, a cycling studio, beauty salons and a spa.