Wednesday, September 10, 2025
The six-story project is slated for completion in spring 2027.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Conor, LCI to Develop 138-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Downers Grove, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Conor Commercial Real Estate and LCI Development Partners, in partnership with Bailard, have unveiled plans to develop a 138-unit luxury apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove. The six-story project at 750 Curtiss St. will be a three-minute walk to the Main Street Metra Station and two blocks from the Main Street commercial corridor. Units will average 851 square feet. Amenities will include a coffee bar, clubroom, fitness center, coworking hubs, a pool, dog wash and parking garage. The project team includes SGW Architecture & Design and McShane Construction Co. Completion is slated for spring 2027.

