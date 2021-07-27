Consigli Construction Completes 350,000 SF Athletics Facility at Colby College in Maine

WATERVILLE, MAINE — General contractor Consigli Construction Co. has completed the Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center, a 350,000-square-foot facility at Colby College, a private liberal arts college in Waterville, Maine. The facility features a 200-meter track, tennis courts, an ice arena, Olympic-sized pool, competition gym for basketball and volleyball, squash courts, a strength and fitness center, multi-purpose studios, locker rooms, sports medicine facilities and offices. Sasaki and Hopkins Architects led the design of the project.