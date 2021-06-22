Consolidated Investment Breaks Ground on Two Buildings at Eastpark 70 Industrial Park in Aurora, Colorado

Currently, Eastpark 70 in Aurora features four buildings offering 900,000 square feet of industrial space.

AURORA, COLO. — Consolidated Investment Group has started construction of Building 5 and Building 6 at Eastpark 70, a currently four-building, 900,000-square-foot industrial park in northeast Aurora.

Building 5 will feature 158,900 square feet, divisible to 40,000 square feet, and Building 6 will offer 77,100 square feet, divisible to 30,000 square feet. The buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, dock-high and drive-in loading, trailer parking and office space available to suit. Eastpark 70 is zoned M-1 industrial with approval for outside storage.

Completion for Building 5 is slated for January 2022, with delivery of Building 6 scheduled soon thereafter.

Todd Witty and Doug Viseur of CBRE are handling leasing for the buildings. Current tenants at Eastpark 70 include UPS, Wayfair and Benjamin Moore.