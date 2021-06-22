Consolidated Investment Breaks Ground on Two Buildings at Eastpark 70 Industrial Park in Aurora, Colorado
AURORA, COLO. — Consolidated Investment Group has started construction of Building 5 and Building 6 at Eastpark 70, a currently four-building, 900,000-square-foot industrial park in northeast Aurora.
Building 5 will feature 158,900 square feet, divisible to 40,000 square feet, and Building 6 will offer 77,100 square feet, divisible to 30,000 square feet. The buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, dock-high and drive-in loading, trailer parking and office space available to suit. Eastpark 70 is zoned M-1 industrial with approval for outside storage.
Completion for Building 5 is slated for January 2022, with delivery of Building 6 scheduled soon thereafter.
Todd Witty and Doug Viseur of CBRE are handling leasing for the buildings. Current tenants at Eastpark 70 include UPS, Wayfair and Benjamin Moore.