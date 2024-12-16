Consolidated Investment Group Receives $17.7M Loan for Two-Building Industrial Portfolio in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — Consolidated Investment Group has obtained $17.7 million in financing for Eastpark 70’s Buildings 5 and 6, a two-building Class A industrial portfolio in Aurora. Rob Bova and William Haass of JLL Capital Markets secured the fixed-rate, five-year loan for the borrower. Completed in 2022, the 235,987-square-foot portfolio consists of buildings located at 19822 E. 22nd Ave. and 19922 E. 22nd Ave. The facilities offer 32-foot clear heights, ample dock-high and drive-in loading and ESFR sprinkler systems. The properties are fully leased to three tenants.