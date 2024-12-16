Monday, December 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Eastpark-70-Aurora-CO
Eastpark 70 Buildings 5 and 6 offer a total of 235,987 square feet of Class A industrial space at 19822 E. 22nd Ave. and 19922 E. 22nd Ave. in Aurora, Colo.
ColoradoIndustrialLoansWestern

Consolidated Investment Group Receives $17.7M Loan for Two-Building Industrial Portfolio in Aurora, Colorado

by Amy Works

AURORA, COLO. — Consolidated Investment Group has obtained $17.7 million in financing for Eastpark 70’s Buildings 5 and 6, a two-building Class A industrial portfolio in Aurora. Rob Bova and William Haass of JLL Capital Markets secured the fixed-rate, five-year loan for the borrower. Completed in 2022, the 235,987-square-foot portfolio consists of buildings located at 19822 E. 22nd Ave. and 19922 E. 22nd Ave. The facilities offer 32-foot clear heights, ample dock-high and drive-in loading and ESFR sprinkler systems. The properties are fully leased to three tenants.

You may also like

AvalonBay Communities Sells AVA Ballard Multifamily Property in...

MonticelloAM Provides $87.2M Bridge Loan for Assisted Living...

CIM Group Purchases 82,210 SF District La Brea...

BHI Provides $38.7M Construction Loan for Jersey City...

Bascom Group Acquires 92-Unit Waterfront Apartment Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 198-Unit Self-Storage...

Denholtz Properties Completes 100,771 SF Industrial Flex Project...

JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Minneapolis-Area Distribution Center...

Phoenix Retail Landscape Evolves with Market Dynamics