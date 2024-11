HOUSTON — Consor Engineers LLC has signed a 26,074-square-foot office lease in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. The tenant will relocate from 15340 Park Row Blvd. to the 14-story, 350,000-square-foot Eldridge Oaks building. Brad Fricks and Matt Asvestas of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, an affiliate of Los Angeles-based Broadshore Capital Partners, which recently renovated the building, in the lease negotiations. Taylor Wright of Colliers represented Consor Engineers.