Constellation, Crow Holdings to Develop 426,200 SF Industrial Complex in Houston

Completion of Constellation Post Oak in Houston is slated for the second quarter of 2023.

HOUSTON — Texas-based developer Constellation Real Estate Partners and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital will develop Constellation Post Oak, a 426,200-square-foot industrial complex that will be located in Houston. The property will comprise a 304,400-square-foot, cross-dock building with 36-foot clear heights and a 121,800-square-foot front-load building with 32-foot clear heights. Powers Brown Architecture is designing the project with Langan Engineering. Zack Taylor of Colliers represented Constellation in its acquisition of the 33-acre site on which the property will be developed. Colliers has also been retained to lease the development. Construction is set to begin in June 2022 with completion scheduled in the second quarter of 2023.