Constellation Group Acquires 220-Unit Multifamily Property in San Antonio’s River Walk District
SAN ANTONIO — Miami-based investment firm Constellation Group has acquired 120 Ninth Street, a 220-unit multifamily property in San Antonio’s River Walk District. Units at the newly built property come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center and a dog park, as well as an outdoor courtyard with grilling stations, a lounge and a fire pit. Spencer Roy of Walker & Dunlop brokered the transaction. The seller was not disclosed. Scott Wadler, Michael Basinski and Matthew Nihan of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing through CrossHarbor Capital Partners on behalf of Constellation Group.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.