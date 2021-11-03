REBusinessOnline

Constellation Group Acquires 220-Unit Multifamily Property in San Antonio’s River Walk District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The apartment community at 120 Ninth St. in San Antonio's River Walk District totals 220 units.

SAN ANTONIO — Miami-based investment firm Constellation Group has acquired 120 Ninth Street, a 220-unit multifamily property in San Antonio’s River Walk District. Units at the newly built property come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center and a dog park, as well as an outdoor courtyard with grilling stations, a lounge and a fire pit. Spencer Roy of Walker & Dunlop brokered the transaction. The seller was not disclosed. Scott Wadler, Michael Basinski and Matthew Nihan of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing through CrossHarbor Capital Partners on behalf of Constellation Group.

