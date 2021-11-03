Constellation Group Acquires 220-Unit Multifamily Property in San Antonio’s River Walk District

The apartment community at 120 Ninth St. in San Antonio's River Walk District totals 220 units.

SAN ANTONIO — Miami-based investment firm Constellation Group has acquired 120 Ninth Street, a 220-unit multifamily property in San Antonio’s River Walk District. Units at the newly built property come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center and a dog park, as well as an outdoor courtyard with grilling stations, a lounge and a fire pit. Spencer Roy of Walker & Dunlop brokered the transaction. The seller was not disclosed. Scott Wadler, Michael Basinski and Matthew Nihan of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing through CrossHarbor Capital Partners on behalf of Constellation Group.