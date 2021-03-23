Constellation Group Buys 259-Unit Conley Apartments in Metro Austin

LEANDER, TEXAS — Miami-based investment firm Constellation Group has purchased The Conley, a 259-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. Completed in March 2020, the garden-style property offers floor plans that range from 521-square-foot studios to 1,598-square-foot three-bedroom units. Unit interiors feature stainless steel appliances, island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios or yards. Communal amenities include a resort-style pool with private cabanas and barbecue grills, a resident lounge with a market pantry and coffee bar, dog park, 24-hour gym and a yoga room. John Carr of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Scott Wadler and Matthew Nihan of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing through CrossHarbor Capital Partners.