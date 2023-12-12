Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Constellation Commerce 360 in Grand Prairie is slated for an early 2025 delivery.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Constellation, Northwestern Mutual to Develop 200,493 SF Industrial Project in Grand Prairie, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — A partnership between Constellation Real Estate Partners and Northwestern Mutual has acquired 10 acres in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, for the development of a 200,439-square-foot industrial project. Designed by Pross Design Group, Constellation Commerce 360 will comprise two buildings totaling 95,760 and 104,733 square feet. Building features will include 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, LED lighting and the capacity to accommodate a single or multiple users across both buildings. David Eseke and Clay Balch of Cushman & Wakefield represented Constellation Real Estate Partners in the acquisition of the land and have also been retained as leasing agents. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year and to last about 12 months.

