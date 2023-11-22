Constellation, Northwestern Mutual to Develop 546,330 SF Industrial Project Near DFW Airport

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — A partnership between Constellation Real Estate Partners and Northwestern Mutual has acquired 33.7 acres in Southlake, located just outside the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport campus, for the development of a 546,330-square-foot industrial project. Designed by Dallas-based Meinhardt & Associates, Constellation Mustang Crossing will comprise four buildings that will range in size from 102,957 to 188,132 square feet. Building features will include 28- to 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and LED lighting. Joey Tyner and Tom Dosch of Dosch Marshall Real Estate represented Constellation in its purchase of the land. JLL will market the project for lease. Construction in scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year and to last about 12 months.