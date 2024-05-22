Constellation, Northwestern Mutual to Develop 972,079 SF Industrial Project in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Constellation Real Estate Partners and capital partner Northwestern Mutual plan to develop Constellation Air Commerce Park, a three-building, 972,079-square-foot industrial park in Orlando. The partnership recently acquired 75.1 acres located at 10195 Boggy Creek Road, about six miles from Orlando International Airport, for the project.

Within the park, Building 100 (232,497 square feet) and Building 300 (283,580 square feet) will both have front-park/rear-load configurations and Building 200 (456,002 square feet) will have cross-dock loading.

C4 Architecture and Florida Engineering Group designed Constellation Air Commerce Park to achieve LEED certification. The project will feature 36-foot clear heights, multiple points of ingress/egress with full circulation, trailer parking, ESFR sprinkler systems and LED lighting.

Construction is set to begin this year with completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2025. Constellation and Northwestern Mutual have tapped Jared Bonshire, David Perez, Taylor Zambito, Ryan Hubbard, Sara Bravo and Jasmine Yarbrough of Cushman & Wakefield as the leasing agents for the project.