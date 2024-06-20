Constellation Plans 374,220 SF Speculative Industrial Building in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Constellation Real Estate Partners has acquired 41.4 acres of land in Charlotte, with plans to develop a speculative industrial building at the site. Upon completion, the property, dubbed Constellation 485 South, will total 374,220 square feet.

The rear-load building will feature 36-foot clear heights, trailer parking, ESFR sprinkler systems and LED lighting. ARCO Design/Build designed the development, which will accommodate tenant occupancies ranging from 100,000 to 374,000 square feet.

Construction is scheduled to begin in July and expected to be completed in August 2025. Henry Lobb, Abby Rights and Garrott Braswell of Avison Young will manage marketing and leasing for the project, with Chris Skibinski of Avison Young providing capital markets strategic advisory services.