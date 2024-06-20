Thursday, June 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Constellation-485-South_Charlotte-N.C
Construction on Constellation 485 South is scheduled to begin in July.
DevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Constellation Plans 374,220 SF Speculative Industrial Building in North Carolina

by Hayden Spiess

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Constellation Real Estate Partners has acquired 41.4 acres of land in Charlotte, with plans to develop a speculative industrial building at the site. Upon completion, the property, dubbed Constellation 485 South, will total 374,220 square feet.

The rear-load building will feature 36-foot clear heights, trailer parking, ESFR sprinkler systems and LED lighting. ARCO Design/Build designed the development, which will accommodate tenant occupancies ranging from 100,000 to 374,000 square feet.

Construction is scheduled to begin in July and expected to be completed in August 2025. Henry Lobb, Abby Rights and Garrott Braswell of Avison Young will manage marketing and leasing for the project, with Chris Skibinski of Avison Young providing capital markets strategic advisory services.

You may also like

McShane Construction Co. Completes 300-Unit The Kendry Apartment...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 180,000 SF...

Big V Property Group Acquires 303,297 SF Johns...

Batteries Plus Signs Six-Unit Franchise Deal in Louisiana

Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 432,000 SF Schrader...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $64.1M in Acquisition Financing...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 93,550 SF Desert Canyon...

Windy City’s Industrial Sector May Face Market Headwinds...

Avison Young Arranges $97M Sale of Industrial Building...