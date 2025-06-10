Constellation Real Estate Breaks Ground on 286,700 SF Spec Industrial Project in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Constellation Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 286,700-square-foot speculative industrial project in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Designed by Meinhardt Associates, Constellation Rock Island Logistics Center will be situated on a 16.8-acre site and will feature 36-foot clear height and 80 trailer parking spots. The building will also be able to accommodate a single or multiple users. Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent for the project, construction of which is slated for a second-quarter 2026 completion.