Constellation Real Estate, Cadre to Develop 192,306 SF Spec Industrial Project in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

The site of Constellation Telephone in Houston includes additional land for outdoor storage or additional trailer parking.

HOUSTON — A partnership between Texas-based developer Constellation Real Estate Partners and investment management firm Cadre will develop a 192,306-square-foot speculative industrial project in Houston. The site spans 20.8 acres at the northeast corner of Beltway 8 and Telephone Road, and the development will be known as Constellation Telephone. The development team, which includes Seeberger Architecture, plans to construct two buildings with 28-foot clear heights. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter and to wrap up in the first quarter of 2024. Colliers advised Constellation on the land deal and has been retained as the leasing agent.