Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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Constellation-Mills-Road-Houston
Constellation Mills Road, a new industrial project in northwest Houston, will be developed on a speculative basis.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Constellation Real Estate to Develop 422,452 SF Industrial Project in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Constellation Real Estate Partners will develop a 422,452-square-foot industrial project in northwest Houston. Constellation Mills Road will be situated on a 37-acre site at 8175–8225 Mills Road and will consist of one cross-dock building totaling 334,447 square feet and one front-loading building totaling 88,005 square feet. The buildings will feature 32- and 36-foot clear heights and combined parking for 268 cars and 91 trailers. Construction is scheduled to begin in July and to be complete in the second quarter of 2027. Constellation has tapped KBC Advisors as the leasing agent.

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