Constellation Real Estate to Develop 537,375 SF Industrial Project in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Constellation Real Estate Partners has acquired 25.8 acres at 6401 N. Eldridge Parkway in northwest Houston for the development of a 537,375-square-foot industrial project. Designed by Seeberger Architecture, Constellation Eldridge will feature 40-foot clear heights, 127 trailer parking spaces and an ESFR sprinkler system. The developer has tapped CBRE as the leasing agent. Construction will begin in the first quarter with the demolition of an existing administrative building on the site, and delivery is slated for the fourth quarter.