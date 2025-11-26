Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Constellation-Post-Oak-Houston
Constellation Post Oak in Houston features multiple points of ingress/egress with full circulation, trailer parking, ESFR sprinkler systems and LED lighting.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Constellation Sells 424,011 SF Industrial Facility in Southwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Texas-based developer Constellation Real Estate Partners has sold Constellation Post Oak, a 424,011-square-foot industrial complex in southwest Houston. Announced in March 2022 and developed in partnership with a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, the property comprises a 304,400-square-foot, cross-dock building with 36-foot clear heights and a 121,800-square-foot, front-load building with 32-foot clear heights. Nathan Wynne of CBRE represented Constellation in the sale. The buyer, LBA Realty, was self-represented.

