Constellation-Rosslyn-Houston
The site of Constellation Rosslyn, a new industrial project in northwest Houston, offers proximity to U.S. Highway 249, Beltway 8 and I-45.
Constellation to Develop 284,960 SF Industrial Project in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Constellation Real Estate Partners has acquired 23.3 acres at 11891 N. Houston Rosslyn Road on the city’s northwest side for the development of a 284,960-square-foot industrial project. The development, which will be known as Constellation Rosslyn, will feature 36-foot clear heights and parking for 172 cars and 78 trailers, as well as 1.7 acres for additional trailer parking or outdoor storage. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the year and to be complete in the third quarter of 2025.

