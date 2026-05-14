Construction Begins on First Amusement Park Ride at Oasis at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

OSAGE BEACH, MO. — Construction teams are now installing the first amusement park ride at Oasis at Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach. The family tower ride, named The Plunge, will lift riders 100 feet into the air to experience sweeping views of the lake before plunging them back down to the landing zone at high speeds. Standing as tall as the Natural Bridge at Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton, Mo., The Plunge will be one of the tallest structures in the area. The Plunge is one of 12 amusement rides planned for the Oasis Lake of the Ozarks entertainment destination.

The amusement park, parking garage and boat slips are scheduled to open in spring 2027. The indoor water park and Marriott Resort & Conference Center will follow. When complete, Oasis Lake of the Ozarks will operate as a year-round destination featuring multiple restaurants and a wide range of attractions, including two roller coasters, a nearly 200-foot-tall observation wheel, the largest indoor water park in Missouri and a 401-room Marriott Resort.