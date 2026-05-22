Construction Begins on Second Phase of Luxury Apartment Project in Blue Springs, Missouri

BLUE SPRINGS, MO. — A second phase of Blue Springs’ first luxury apartment community, MajorLux Luxury Apartments, is slated to include 123 units and 11,732 square feet of first-floor retail space anchored by Costenio’s Price Chopper. Bill Maas and Daniel Brocato of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors are handling leasing of the retail spaces. According to Block & Co., ideal uses at MajorLux Two include full-service restaurant concepts, Yoga or Pilates studios and service tenants such as dry cleaners, salons and health users. Completion of the project is slated for summer 2027.