Westbridge and FCP co-developed and own Westside Paper, which is an adaptive reuse of a 70-year-old paper mill in Atlanta's West Midtown district.
Construction Resources to Open Design Center at Westside Paper Development in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Construction Resources, a distributor of home improvement products, plans to open a new design center at Westside Paper, a mixed-use development located at 950 W. Marietta St. in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. The center, which is set to open early next year, will be the first location to feature all of Construction Resources’ products in a single location.

Westbridge and FCP co-developed and own Westside Paper, which is an adaptive reuse of a 70-year-old paper mill. Brad Pope of JLL represented Construction Resources in the lease transaction, and Shelbi Bodner with Bridger Properties represented the landlord.

Other tenants at Westside Paper include El Santo Gallo, Pancake Social, Elsewhere Greenhouse, Bar Driver, Northern China Eatery, Ancestral Bottle Shop & Market and King of Pops.

