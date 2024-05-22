Construction Team Begins Final Steps to Connect Gordie Howe International Bridge Deck Over Detroit River

WINDSOR, ONTARIO AND DETROIT — The construction team for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project has begun the final steps to connect the bridge deck over the Detroit River. The remaining portion is 85 feet, the same width as an official NHL rink. The project team anticipates that the two sides will connect at the end of June. Crews must install one more segment on the U.S. side that measures 49 feet before work starts on the final segment, known as the mid-span closure.

Once connected, the bridge deck spanning the distance between the two towers will measure 0.53 miles, making it the longest main span of any cable-stayed bridge in North America and the 10th longest in the world. It will also be the longest composite steel and concrete bridge deck for any cable-stayed bridge in the world. Even though it will appear the bridge is completed, there is still work remaining before the bridge opens in fall 2025. Crews will stress stay cables and install electrical, fire suppression and drainage systems, barriers, signage, lighting, deck paving and pavement markings, and complete the multi-use path.

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is a nonprofit Canadian Crown corporation created to deliver the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit through a public-private partnership. The organization is responsible for overseeing and managing the construction and operation of the new crossing.