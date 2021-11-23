REBusinessOnline

Construction Underway on 1,600-Bed P3 Project at the University of California, Davis

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

Orchard Park will offer 1,600 beds of graduate student housing on the University of California, Davis campus.

DAVIS, CALIF. — Construction is underway on Orchard Park, a 1,600-bed student housing community located on the University of California, Davis campus. The property will target graduate students, offering units at below-market rates. The community is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.

Orchard Park is Phase II of a larger development named The Green at West Village, which is being built through a public-private partnership between the university and Michaels. Phase I of the project delivered 1,000 beds in fall 2020, and included nine four-story buildings with shared amenities including a fitness center, multipurpose room and student support services. The property was fully leased ahead of the 2020-2021 academic year.

“Michaels is honored to be the university’s private-sector partner for both of these beautiful, amenity-rich, energy-efficient housing developments,” says Ned Williams, senior vice president of Michaels Student Living. “We understand that great housing, along with a great education, represents the door to opportunity not just for success today, but success for tomorrow and beyond.”

