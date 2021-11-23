Construction Underway on 1,600-Bed P3 Project at the University of California, Davis

Orchard Park will offer 1,600 beds of graduate student housing on the University of California, Davis campus.

DAVIS, CALIF. — Construction is underway on Orchard Park, a 1,600-bed student housing community located on the University of California, Davis campus. The property will target graduate students, offering units at below-market rates. The community is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.

Orchard Park is Phase II of a larger development named The Green at West Village, which is being built through a public-private partnership between the university and Michaels. Phase I of the project delivered 1,000 beds in fall 2020, and included nine four-story buildings with shared amenities including a fitness center, multipurpose room and student support services. The property was fully leased ahead of the 2020-2021 academic year.

“Michaels is honored to be the university’s private-sector partner for both of these beautiful, amenity-rich, energy-efficient housing developments,” says Ned Williams, senior vice president of Michaels Student Living. “We understand that great housing, along with a great education, represents the door to opportunity not just for success today, but success for tomorrow and beyond.”