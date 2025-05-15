Thursday, May 15, 2025
Construction Underway on Adelaide Pointe Marina, Residential Development in Muskegon, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

MUSKEGON, MICH. — Residential phases are underway and major infrastructure is in motion at Adelaide Pointe, a lakefront project in Muskegon, a western Michigan city located along Lake Michigan. Entrepreneur Ryan Leestma is spearheading the development. Backed by over $85 million in private capital and part of a broader $250 million master plan, Adelaide Pointe is located in a federally designated Opportunity Zone and anchored on a manmade peninsula surrounded by water. The project marks one of the largest waterfront developments in the state and Michigan’s largest Opportunity Zone project to date. The development will feature a 454-slip marina, luxury condominiums, a yacht club, boardwalk and commercial village.

