REBusinessOnline

Construction Underway on Edgewood Logistics Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — Construction is underway on Edgewood Logistics Park, a 204,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in Cedar Rapids. The 21-acre project will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 48 docks, 200 vehicle parking stalls and 130 semi-trailer parking spaces. Completion is slated for spring 2022. Dave Drown of GLD Commercial is marketing the project for lease. The development group is privately held and locally owned. Garling Construction is the general contractor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews