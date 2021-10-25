Construction Underway on Edgewood Logistics Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — Construction is underway on Edgewood Logistics Park, a 204,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in Cedar Rapids. The 21-acre project will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 48 docks, 200 vehicle parking stalls and 130 semi-trailer parking spaces. Completion is slated for spring 2022. Dave Drown of GLD Commercial is marketing the project for lease. The development group is privately held and locally owned. Garling Construction is the general contractor.