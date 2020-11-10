REBusinessOnline

Consulting Firm Signs 25,347 SF Office Lease in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

The six-story, 179,617-square-foot Summit at Peachtree Parkway is located at 5550 Peachtree Parkway, 22 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — Consulting firm Merlinos & Associates Inc. has signed a full-floor, 25,347-square-foot office lease at Summit at Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners. The landlord, OA Development, renovated the lobby, corridors and elevators, and added a fitness center and conference center in 2019. The six-story, 179,617-square-foot building is located at 5550 Peachtree Parkway, 22 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Howard Garrett of KW Commercial represented Merlinos & Associates in the transaction. Chip Roach and Stephen Clifton of Transwestern represented the landlord. Merlinos & Associates specializes in property, casualty, health, disability and life actuarial consulting.

