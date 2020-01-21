Consumer Packaged Goods Company Leases 144,614 SF of Industrial Space in Addison, Illinois

The lease brings the property, located at 1150 N. Swift Road, to approximately 75 percent occupancy.

ADDISON, ILL. — CPG.IO has leased 144,614 square feet of industrial space at 1150 N. Swift Road in Addison. The company, which helps brands grow their e-commerce operations, previously subleased 100,000 square feet at the facility before entering into the direct lease agreement. Kelly Disser and Michael Freitag of NAI Hiffman represented CPG.IO in the seven-year lease, which commences in May. Cushman & Wakefield represented Lincoln Property Co., which manages the property on behalf of a domestic pension fund. Lincoln will upgrade the warehouse with new LED lighting and heating units and make improvements to the office space. Built in 1998 on 15 acres, the property features a clear height of 30 feet, more than 40 loading docks, four drive-in doors and 200 car parking spaces.