Container Collective to Relocate to Morris Square Mixed-Use Development in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Container Collective, a holistic wellness center and coworking community for practitioners, will relocate to Morris Square, a mixed-use redevelopment in downtown Charleston. Formerly situated at 210 Coming St., The Container Collective has purchased a ground-floor condominium to relocate its wellness and massage therapy practice to 21 Jasper St. Renovations are expected to begin soon, with the new location opening upon completion. GiGi Gilden and Jack Owens of NAI Charleston represented The Container Collective in the transaction. Shea Robbins of Carolina One Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller. The sales price was also not disclosed.