Contegra Breaks Ground on First Building at $129M Lakeside Logistics Center in St. Peters, Missouri

ST. PETERS, MO. — Contegra Construction has broken ground on the first of five planned buildings at Lakeside Logistics Center, a $129 million industrial project in St. Peters, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. NorthPoint Development is developing the 190-acre project. The first building, slated for completion by the end of this year, will total 490,000 square feet. It will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 51 dock doors, seven drive-in doors, four office spaces and parking for 490 cars and 134 trailers. Lakeside Logistics Center will ultimately consist of up to five speculative buildings totaling 1.6 million square feet.