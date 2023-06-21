Wednesday, June 21, 2023
The first building, slated for completion by the end of this year, will total 490,000 square feet. This image shows the slab poured for the new facility.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestMissouri

Contegra Breaks Ground on First Building at $129M Lakeside Logistics Center in St. Peters, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

ST. PETERS, MO. — Contegra Construction has broken ground on the first of five planned buildings at Lakeside Logistics Center, a $129 million industrial project in St. Peters, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. NorthPoint Development is developing the 190-acre project. The first building, slated for completion by the end of this year, will total 490,000 square feet. It will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 51 dock doors, seven drive-in doors, four office spaces and parking for 490 cars and 134 trailers. Lakeside Logistics Center will ultimately consist of up to five speculative buildings totaling 1.6 million square feet.

