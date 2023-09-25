Monday, September 25, 2023
The project features a 31,000-square-foot fabrication shop and 4,000 square feet of office space.
Contegra Builds 35,000 SF Fabrication Facility for NuWay FAB in Troy, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

TROY, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility for NuWay FAB in Troy, an eastern suburb of St. Louis. The project quadruples NuWay’s annual rebar production capacity, enabling the company to produce 15,000 tons of reinforcing steel or rebar annually. The project features a 31,000-square-foot fabrication shop and 4,000 square feet of office space. There are three overhead cranes, three bays and five drive-in doors. Joining Contegra on the project were J.F. Electric, Vee-Jay Cement Contracting, Illinois Electric Works and Affton Fabricating & Welding Co.  

