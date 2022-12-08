REBusinessOnline

Contegra Completes 1.1 MSF Distribution Center Near Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

Building E is part of The Cubes at Etna 70, a master-planned industrial park from CRG.

ETNA TOWNSHIP, OHIO — Contegra Construction Co. has completed a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center at The Cubes at Etna 70 development in Etna Township near Columbus. Known as Building E, the speculative facility features a clear height of 40 feet, 108 dock doors, four drive-in docks and parking for 289 tractor-trailers and 298 cars. The developer was CRG and its capital partner LXP Industrial Trust. Lamar Johnson Collaborative served as architect. At full buildout, CRG’s The Cubes at Etna 70 will provide up to 2.9 million square feet of industrial space across 220 acres.

