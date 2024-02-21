Contegra Completes 1.3 MSF Distribution Center in Marysville, Ohio

MARYSVILLE, OHIO — Contegra Construction Co. has completed a 1.3 million-square-foot distribution center for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. in Marysville, about 27 miles northwest of Columbus. Developed by Crawford Hoying, the facility is located about two miles from Scotts MiracleGro’s headquarters and primary manufacturing plant. The company has consolidated five central Ohio distribution operations into the new location, adding 40 jobs and enhancing its distribution capabilities ahead of the 2024 spring lawn and garden season. Located on an 84-acre site at 12575 Industrial Parkway, the building consists of 8,000 square feet of office space with the remaining space devoted to storage and distribution. The property features a clear height of 38 feet, 120 dock doors and four drive-in doors.