Contegra Completes 100,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Mount Vernon, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT VERNON, ILL. — Contegra Construction has completed a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for PVC-maker Manner Polymers in Mount Vernon. The solar-powered facility is located on a 30-acre site at 401 Fountain Place Drive near I-57 and I-64. McKinney, Texas-based Manner Polymers installed and integrated its advanced manufacturing equipment and systems for producing flexible PVC compounds. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to increase the company’s production capacity by 100 million pounds. Powered by a roof-mounted solar array and a 15-acre solar field, the project is anticipated to create more than 60 new jobs. The facility features 11 dock doors, three drive-in doors and 5,000 square feet of office space.

Contegra led the design-build team that included architect Gray Design Group and structural engineer Alper Audi. The design-build subcontractor team included Jarrell Mechanical, Haier Plumbing, Bi-State Fire Protection and Clinton Electric.

