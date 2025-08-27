Wednesday, August 27, 2025
The project replaces the company’s 70,000-square-foot manufacturing operation.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestMissouri

Contegra Completes 120,000 SF Manufacturing Facility for Elite Tool in Moscow Mills, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

MOSCOW MILLS, MO. — Contegra Construction has completed a 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for Elite Tool in Moscow Mills, a northern suburb of St. Louis. The project replaces the company’s 70,000-square-foot manufacturing operation. The $20 million expansion is expected to create 30 new jobs. Located at 609 Tropicana Village Drive, the property features a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing zone, 8,000-square-foot office and 2,000 square feet of mezzanine storage. The facility includes various power and mechanical infrastructure as well as three dock doors, an oversized drive-in door and parking for 90 vehicles. Elite Tool is a lean contract manufacturer for the aerospace, commercial and defense industries.

