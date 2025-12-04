Contegra Completes 611,000 SF Warehouse for McLeod Express in Decatur, Illinois

DECATUR, ILL. — Contegra Construction has completed a 611,000-square-foot warehouse for transportation company McLeod Express in the central Illinois city of Decatur. The project marks the second warehouse for the family-owned company, supplementing its existing warehouse operations from a 100,000-square-foot facility that McLeod has owned and operated since 2001. The new building is located about one mile from the I-72 exchange and three miles from the Midwest Inland Port. Located on a 37-acre site at 3960 E. Mound Road, the project features a clear height of 36 feet, 56 dock doors, four drive-through doors and parking for 63 cars and 64 trucks. The building also houses a two-story, 6,000-square-foot office space. McLeod manages a fleet of more than 300 trucks and 900 trailers.