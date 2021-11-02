REBusinessOnline

Contegra Completes 624,000 SF Distribution Center in Metro St. Louis, Begins Construction of 1 MSF Facility

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach now totals more than 1.7 million square feet.

PONTOON BEACH, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed the third distribution center at NorthPoint Development’s Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, about 13 miles northwest of St. Louis. Contegra is now building a 1 million-square-foot facility at the development that will be the largest speculative distribution center in the St. Louis area, according to the general contractor. With the completion of the 624,000-square-foot Gateway Tradeport III, the 600-acre Gateway Tradeport is now home to more than 1.7 million square feet of distribution space, all of which was built by Contegra. Building III features a clear height of 40 feet, 64 dock doors and parking for 181 trailers. Building IV is slated for completion in 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  