Contegra Completes 624,000 SF Distribution Center in Metro St. Louis, Begins Construction of 1 MSF Facility

Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach now totals more than 1.7 million square feet.

PONTOON BEACH, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed the third distribution center at NorthPoint Development’s Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, about 13 miles northwest of St. Louis. Contegra is now building a 1 million-square-foot facility at the development that will be the largest speculative distribution center in the St. Louis area, according to the general contractor. With the completion of the 624,000-square-foot Gateway Tradeport III, the 600-acre Gateway Tradeport is now home to more than 1.7 million square feet of distribution space, all of which was built by Contegra. Building III features a clear height of 40 feet, 64 dock doors and parking for 181 trailers. Building IV is slated for completion in 2022.