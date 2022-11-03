REBusinessOnline

Contegra Completes Construction of 1 MSF Spec Distribution Center in Pontoon Beach, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Gateway Tradeport IV is the fourth building within the 600-acre Gateway Tradeport.

PONTOON BEACH, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed its fourth distribution center at NorthPoint Development’s Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach near St. Louis. Gateway Tradeport IV is a 1 million-square-foot speculative building with a clear height of 40 feet, 112 dock doors and parking for 264 trailers and 752 cars. Contegra also performed infrastructure improvements and will complete tenant finishes. Development at Gateway Tradeport began in 2019. The project now encompasses 2.7 million square feet of industrial space across 600 acres.

