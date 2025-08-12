Contegra Completes First Building at $117M River Valley Logistics Center in Metro St. Louis

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. — Contegra Construction has completed the first of three planned distribution centers at the $117 million River Valley Logistics Center in Maryland Heights, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. NorthPoint Development is the developer. The first building totals 357,056 square feet. Two more distribution centers totaling nearly 800,000 square feet are also planned for the 94-acre development. The first building can accommodate a single user or multiple tenants and features a clear height of 36 feet, high bay windows, 40 dock doors, LED lighting and parking for 259 cars and 98 trailers. Sansone Group is handling leasing.