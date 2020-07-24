REBusinessOnline

Contegra Construction Builds 544,000 SF Warehouse Near St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The building is the first within NorthPoint Development’s Gateway Tradeport industrial park in Pontoon Beach, Ill.

PONTOON BEACH, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed construction of a 544,000-square-foot warehouse in Pontoon Beach, just northwest of St. Louis. It is the first building at NorthPoint Development’s Gateway Tradeport, a 600-acre, 7.5 million-square-foot industrial park. The new property features a clear height of 36 feet, 56 dock doors and parking for 157 trailers. The project team included JF Electric Co., Fennix Construction Co., Affton Fabricating & Welding Co. Inc., Bi-State Fire Protection Corp., Icon Mechanical, Kamadulski Excavating and Grading Co. Inc., Krudwig Structural Engineers, RCS Construction, Focal Pointe Landscaping, Wiese USA and Christian Brothers Asphalt Inc.

