Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Panasonic has leased half of the building, which is part of the larger Flint Commerce Center.
DevelopmentIndustrialKansasMidwest

Contegra Construction Completes 1 MSF Distribution Center in De Soto, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

DE SOTO, KAN. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed a 1 million-square-foot distribution center at Flint Commerce Center in De Soto, a southwest suburb of Kansas City. Fint Development is the developer for the 370-acre industrial park. Panasonic has leased half of the building to support a nearby battery manufacturing facility under construction. Located at 10200 Edgerton Road, the cross-dock distribution center features a clear height of 40 feet. There are 98 dock doors with four drive-through doors, and parking is available for 515 cars and 251 trailers. The project team included Davidson Architecture and Engineering, BHC Civil Engineering & Surveying, PKMR Engineers, Wallace Engineering and CFS Engineers.

