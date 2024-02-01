Thursday, February 1, 2024
Inland Port 9 is part of the larger Logistics Park Kansas City, an industrial park totaling 3,000 acres.
DevelopmentIndustrialKansasMidwest

Contegra Construction Completes 1 MSF Distribution Center in Edgerton, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

EDGERTON, KAN. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed its second large distribution center on behalf of NorthPoint Development at the 3,000-acre Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) in Edgerton. Named Inland Port 9, the 1 million-square-foot facility features a clear height of 40 feet, 100 dock doors, four drive-through doors, 479 car parking spaces and 352 trailer parking spaces. Contegra previously built an 850,000-square-foot distribution center at LPKC. The industrial park currently boasts more than 14.4 million square feet with the capacity for 30 million square feet. LPKC is anchored by BNSF Railway’s intermodal facility.

