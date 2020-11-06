REBusinessOnline

Contegra Construction Completes 17,000 SF Medical Facility Near St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

HSHS Medical Group has leased 13,500 square feet of the building.

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed a 17,000-square-foot medical office building in Edwardsville near St. Louis. Romano Co. was the developer. HSHS Medical Group has leased 13,500 square feet of the single-story facility. The space for HSHS includes 21 exam rooms, three treatment rooms, radiology services, an outpatient physical therapy gym, a conference room, staff break room, doctor’s offices and nurse workstations. An additional 3,500 square feet remains available for lease.

