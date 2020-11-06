Contegra Construction Completes 17,000 SF Medical Facility Near St. Louis

HSHS Medical Group has leased 13,500 square feet of the building.

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed a 17,000-square-foot medical office building in Edwardsville near St. Louis. Romano Co. was the developer. HSHS Medical Group has leased 13,500 square feet of the single-story facility. The space for HSHS includes 21 exam rooms, three treatment rooms, radiology services, an outpatient physical therapy gym, a conference room, staff break room, doctor’s offices and nurse workstations. An additional 3,500 square feet remains available for lease.